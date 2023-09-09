Journalist shares what he’s now heard about Eric Dier’s Tottenham future

Eric Dier remains firmly down the pecking order at the moment at Tottenham as Ange Postecoglou continues his mini revolution.

Spurs have been in fine form to start the season under their new manager. However, there’s been little sign of the experienced Dier, who stayed put despite being linked with a move away.

And according to Football London’s Alasdair Gold, Dier will have to go a long way to prove himself as it stands right now.

Journalist clarifies Eric Dier situation at Tottenham

Answering questions in his latest Q&A, one fan turned the attention to Dier and a supposed meeting with Daniel Levy.

However, Gold has clarified that meeting and insisted that as of now, Dier is keen to fight on at Spurs.

“From what I understand it was Eric Dier who was called in for a meeting with Daniel Levy. Presumably it was in an effort to move him on before the windows closed,” Gold said.

“Dier wants to fight for his place under Postecoglou but would have accepted a loan move had one arrived for him in order to get game time – reports suggesting a Burnley loan offer arrived were dismissed by the club at the time.”

Speaking further on Dier under Postecoglou, Gold has explained that the new Spurs boss just doesn’t see Dier as the ideal defender in his system.

“For Postecoglou, Dier just doesn’t really fit the archetype for one of his centre-backs as he just doesn’t have the pace to react to the balls over the top and down the flanks. The experienced defender will have to prove otherwise if he gets a chance,” Gold added.

January move on the cards

Eric Dier will no doubt remain professional at the club but let’s not forget he has been part of a number of squads with different managers who have all struggled.

Yes, he played well at times under Pochettino and had a brief revival under Jose Mourinho at one point. But all in all, Dier has never shone or stood out.

It’s no wonder Postecoglou has decided to go in a different direction here. Dier will need a move if he wants to play and come January, it would be no surprise to see him leave.