Tottenham New Kit 23/24 Released: First Look, Cost, Sponsor, Supplier and How to Buy











Tottenham Hotspur have now released their new home kit for the 2023/24 Premier League season. So, here is everything you need to know including its cost and how to buy their new Nike shirt.

Tottenham Hotspur will be hoping to perform a little better than they did in last year’s campaign in the new strip.

Spurs completely failed to qualify for any form of European football and, once again, ended another season without silverware.

Hopefully, next season in the Premier League is more favourable for the North London side. Let’s take a look at the home kit they’ll be trying to obtain success in…

First look at the new Tottenham 23/24 Nike home kit

Nike has designed a fresh white kit for Tottenham’s home strip for the 23/24 season. The London side’s outfit will don the brand’s latest design during the upcoming Premier League plus FA Cup and EFL Cup campaigns. While Tottenham’s away and third kits are yet to be released.

Tottenham’s new 23/24 Nike home kit for the 23/24 season is described by the club as a ‘modern classic’. The London side has gone all white for next season’s campaign.

It does look like a really tidy kit. Let’s see what it looks like after a few slide tackles though.

How much does the new Tottenham 23/24 home kit cost?

Tottenham and Nike have priced the new 23/24 home kit at a cost of £80 for adults and £60 for kids.

They have also priced the new 23/24 shorts at £40 for adults and £32 for kids.

Who is the sponsor of the new Tottenham 23/24 home kit?

Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 23/24 home kit sponsor will be AIA.

Tottenham’s front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with AIA is due to run until the end of the 2026-27 season (Via SportBusiness)

Who is the supplier of the new Tottenham 23/24 home kit?

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

The supplier for Tottenham’s 23/24 is Nike.

Tottenham Hotspur announced a 15-year extension to their kit supply deal with sports apparel giant Nike in 2017. The deal is thought to be one of the longest deals with a football club in Nike’s history (Via SportsProMedia).

It means the two parties are bound together until 2033 and it appears fans are more than thrilled with this decision.

How to buy the 23/24 Tottenham home kit

Fans wanting to buy the new 23/24 Tottenham home kit can do so through the club or Nike. The club and sportswear brand have both made the latest strip available for purchase from launch. Here is how to buy Tottenham’s new 23/24 home kit:

Click this link to get to the official Tottenham Club store.

Select your desired size and add any additional customisation.

Add the new Tottenham 23/24 Nike home kit to your basket.

View your basket to checkout, enter your shipping details and pay.

You can check out the cheapest deals right here.

