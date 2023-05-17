Tottenham Hotspur new kit 23/24 predicted release date











When do the Tottenham new kits for the 23/24 season get released? Here’s everything we know so far about the home, away and third shirts.

A new Premier League season means new kits for Tottenham Hotspur. Fans will be treated to three all-new jerseys for the 23/24 season – a home kit, an away kit and a third kit.

Spurs will be looking to perform slightly better than they did last season in these new styles. An unsuccessful season means they’ll finish trophyless once again and they’ll miss out on Champions League football.

They’ll hope for better luck in the next campaign. Here are the predicted release dates for the Spurs kits for the 2023/24 season.

Photo by Visionhaus

When does the new Tottenham home kit come out?

We predict that the Tottenham home kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around June 7th 2023.

This is merely a prediction, however, this was when last year’s shirt was released, meaning it will likely be around the same time.

Right now not much is known about the new kit, but whenever more information becomes available we’ll be updating this page – so keep checking back for more.

When does the new Tottenham away kit come out?

We predict that the Tottenham away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around July 14th 2023.

A month later we can anticipate the away jerseys release. This is once again going off last year’s release, which was taken from the official Spurs website.

When does the new Tottenham third kit come out?

We predict that the Tottenham away kit for the 2023/24 season will come out around August 11th 2023.

Much later in the year, we will likely see the third kit released. The 22/23 kit came out in mid-August 2022, so we should be looking for something similar in 2023.

