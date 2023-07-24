Tottenham Hotspur have 26-year-old Barcelona midfielder Frank Kessie on their list of possible replacements for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

That’s according to journalist Rudy Galetti who said that Spurs are now open to evaluating offers for Hojbjerg.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

Galetti said: “Tottenham now open to evaluate offers for Hojbjerg.”

“The Danish centre-midfielder in talks with Atleti on personal terms – could leave this summer if Tottenham will receive a suitable bid.”

“In the list of the English club as possible replacement – among others – there is also Kessie.”

Hojbjerg is reportedly pushing for a Tottenham exit this summer as he wants to continue playing Champions League football.

The 27-year-old Danish international has been at the club since 2020 and was excellent at times during both Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte’s tenures.

And Hojbjerg now appears to be edging closer to La Liga side Atletico de Madrid.

Spurs fans probably won’t be happy to see the back of their midfield enforcer but will hope he is swiftly replaced if so.

Frank Kessie, who only joined Barcelona last summer, failed to live up to the high expectations he arrived with.

The ‘extraordinary’ former AC Milan midfielder joined the club on a free transfer after his deal expired in Italy.

The 26-year-old might be the perfect fit for Ange Postecoglou’s new project at the North London club.

Tottenham may try to sign Kessie to replace Hojbjerg

It has previously been reported that Kessie has a price tag of around £30m this summer.

Liverpool, Aston Villa and indeed Tottenham are all credited with an interest in the Ivory Coast international.

Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images

And for that price, a deal could easily be seen as a coup for the midfielder who is a world-class talent.

Ange Postecoglou is trying to shape his new side for the coming season and will probably be hoping the future of Hojbjerg and of course, Harry Kane can be sorted as soon as possible.

The England captain’s future is still yet to be decided and their new manager won’t enjoy the uncertainty.

There’s plenty for Daniel Levy and Tottenham to do in the remainder of the window, but it’s still looking like it could be a progressive summer for the club.