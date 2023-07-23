Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is reportedly pushing for Tottenham Hotspur to lower their demands to secure a move to Atletico Madrid this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Marca, which claims that Hojbjerg is one of Atletico’s options should they fail to land Marco Verratti from PSG.

Hojbjerg has been heavily linked with a switch to Madrid this summer as doubts surround the Dane’s future at Tottenham.

Photo by Chloe Knott – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Daily Mail reported on Thursday that Hojbjerg is edging closer to joining Diego Simeone’s side, with Spurs and Atletico yet to agree a fee for the 27-year-old.

And reports from Spain have suggested that Hojbjerg is ‘pressuring’ Tottenham to lower their demands.

Hojbjerg now pushing for Spurs to sell him

Marca reports that Hojbjerg is one of three alternatives should Atletico fail to sign Verratti this summer.

It’s noted that the Spurs midfielder hasn’t stopped ‘pressuring’ the club to facilitate a move to the Spanish capital.

Indeed, Hojbjerg is apparently keen to make the switch to continue playing Champions League football this season.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Hojbjerg has been a reliable performer for Spurs over the past three seasons after making the switch from Southampton back in 2020.

The Danish midfielder was brought in by former Spurs boss Jose Mourinho, who labelled him a ‘phenomenal’ footballer.

It’s fair to say that Hojbjerg didn’t enjoy the best second-half of the last campaign as he struggled for form after the turn of the year.

There are also doubts over his suitability to Ange Postecoglou’s style of play and Spurs may look to cash in this summer.

Hojbjerg has just two years left on his current deal and at 27, it feels like the right moment for Tottenham to move him on.