Aston Villa now keen to sign Franck Kessie after he rejected Tottenham last month











Aston Villa are now very interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie, who rejected a move to Tottenham Hotspur in January.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Sport, who believe Unai Emery’s side are very keen on the Ivorian international.

The 26-year-old signed for Barcelona from AC Milan in the summer on a free transfer.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was seen as a real coup as the midfielder had played a big part in the club winning Serie A the season before.

However, he’s bit a bit-part figure at Camp Nou this season, starting just four league games.

Plenty of clubs were circling in January, with Tottenham being one of them.

Kessie decided against a move to north London, however, preferring to stay in Barcelona.

He looks set to win back-to-back league titles right now, with Xavi’s side seven points clear at the top of La Liga.

His lack of game time is only increasing speculation about his future and Sport now believe Emery’s team might act.

Aston Villa want to bring Kessie to the Midlands, but may face further competition from Tottenham in the summer.

It would be a real statement of intention if they could make the 60-cap midfielder a Villa player.

Aston Villa interested in Tottenham target Kessie

The report from Sport states that, ‘Tottenham, however, would not be the only suitor for the Ivorian.

‘Aston Villa would be the second club in the Premier League that would want to bid for him.’

They go on to say that Inter Milan also want to sign Kessie in the summer, and may be at an advantage.

Kessie has spent the majority of his career in Italy, and knows the league very well.

Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

It would mean having to play for his former side’s biggest rivals, although plenty of players have turned out for both Milan teams.

Kessie is an impressive central midfielder, especially in attacking areas, and can be ‘devastating’ at times.

Antonio Conte is a big fan of Kessie, which is a sign of his quality.

Aston Villa will hope they can beat Tottenham to Kessie’s signature when the time comes.

They’re only looking up the table with Unai Emery in charge, and the 26-year-old would be a real upgrade on his current options.

Show all