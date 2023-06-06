Report: Liverpool could now make a concrete offer for a midfielder who is faster than Cody Gakpo











Liverpool could make an offer for Barcelona’s Franck Kessie.

That is according to Inter Live who report that the Reds could make a bid of £35m for the Ivorian this summer.

Kessie only joined Barcelona a year ago, but due to financial difficulties and a lack of minutes, he could already be leaving Camp Nou.

Kessie has struggled in Spain. The presence of Pedri, Gavi, Sergio Busquets and Frenkie De Jong has led to a limited role for the midfielder, and he could be looking for pastures new.

Photo by Maria Jose Segovia/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool are apparently in the mix, and, in all honesty, this is quite a logical transfer.

The Reds are in dire need of midfield reinforcements after a difficult season, and Kessie could fit the bill as their new number six.

Not only does Kessie read the game very well, he has some real standout physical attributes as well.

Indeed, he’s a mountain of a man, while his pace is not to be scoffed at either, with The Speeds Database clocking him in with a top speed of 19.76 mph, that’s quicker than some very speedy players such as Cody Gakpo.

Kessie would be brilliant in a Jurgen Klopp team, and while £35m may seem quite expensive, it’s not all that much for a player with bags of Champions League experience.

With Alexis Mac Allister seemingly set to sign, Liverpool already one piece of their midfield puzzle in place, and Kessie could help the Reds further improve in their biggest problem position.

A speedy, strong and technically impressive midfielder, Kessie could be just what the doctor ordered for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Show all