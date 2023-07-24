Journalist Ben Jacobs claims that Bayern Munich are about to launch a €100 million bid to sign Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane.

Jacobs took to Twitter on Sunday night and shared an update on Bayern’s pursuit of the England captain.

Harry Kane’s future looks uncertain, with the striker entering the final year of his contract with Spurs.

The 29-year-old has emerged as Bayern Munich’s top target amid suggestions that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy could be forced to sell.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Indeed, The Telegraph reported on Sunday that Spurs owner Joe Lewis has told Levy to sell the club’s all-time top goalscorer if he doesn’t sign a new deal this summer.

And after having two bids knocked back already, Bayern are about to launch a third bid to sign Kane.

Bayern set to bid for Kane again

Jacobs claims that Bayern are readying a bid worth around £86.4 million to sign Kane.

The journalist notes that the Bundesliga giants are yet to be given a price by Levy, with Spurs still hopeful the striker puts pen to paper on a new deal.

Bayern don’t look likely to give up with their attempts to land Kane anytime soon and if they do launch an £86 million bid, it may finally give Levy something to think about.

Their last two offers have been well below Tottenham’s valuation of the striker. But if Kane doesn’t commit to Spurs, Levy may have to consider the possibility of selling him.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Of course, Spurs remain hopeful that Kane can be convinced his long-term future lies in North London.

But if the striker doesn’t intend to sign a new deal and Bayern put in an acceptable offer, it may the be the right time for Levy to consider selling his talisman.