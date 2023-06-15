Tottenham may have just been given extra incentive to sign £35m player quickly

Tottenham Hotspur may now have an added incentive to act quickly in their pursuit of Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

Next season’s Premier League fixtures were announced this morning as Ange Postecoglou learned who his first games would be against.

Spurs will be away from home for three of their first four matches and will welcome Manchester United to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Postecoglou’s introduction to the North London faithful.

Their first game sees them travel to Brentford who proved a tough opponent last season.

Spurs only managed a 2-2 draw away from home before losing 3-1 in their final home game of the campaign.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

It meant Tottenham missed out on European qualification and made for a tense atmosphere as players thanked the fans.

Tottenham are also heavily linked with Brentford goalkeeper David Raya.

The Spanish shot-stopper has made it clear he wants to move on this summer and Spurs need a replacement for Hugo Lloris.

A cruel twist of fate has seen the fixture computer bring the two teams together on the opening Sunday of the season.

Raya and Brentford face Tottenham on PL opening day

The £35m goalkeeper’s future will almost certainly be sorted before the end of the transfer window.

Brentford have already signed a replacement for Raya in the form of Mark Flekken.

It’s unsurprising given The Bees’ transfer policy that they’ve already actioned plans to replace Raya before he’s even left.

Tottenham will want a goalkeeper in place before the start of the season, but Daniel Levy is a canny operator in the transfer market.

He rarely pays over the odds for a player and is normally happy to be patient.

There have already been suggestions that he might wait until the final week of the window to sign Raya.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Fraser Forster has proved to be an able deputy in goal for Lloris this season and Ange Postecoglou might be forced to start the season with him.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is unlikely to start Raya against Tottenham if a move still hasn’t been done by August 19.

However, if he spends pre-season looking at his goalkeepers and believes the Spaniard is still his best option, he might have a dilemma on his hands.