Tottenham Hotspur appear to be getting closer and closer to the signing of David Raya.

Speculation involving Spurs and the Brentford goalkeeper is very much heading in the right direction.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Raya has “accepted all details” that Tottenham have proposed to him.

“Personal terms are agreed as reported on Sunday,” the transfer insider reiterated on Twitter.

Now, Tottenham and Brentford are reportedly in talks over the fee, with Spurs wanting to reduce it from £40million.

In addition, Romano added that, despite reports, “Chelsea didn’t meet his agent 2 weeks ago”.

After a slow start to the post-season business, Tottenham finally seem to be making progress.

Firstly, they appointed Ange Postecoglou, bringing an end to months of uncertainty after Antonio Conte’s departure.

Now, Spurs seem to be closing in on a much-needed long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

The Frenchman’s Tottenham contract runs out next year and he has very much left the door open on a summer move.

Raya seems like a great shout to replace Lloris, and Spurs fans will no doubt be happy were he to arrive at N17.

As per Sky Sports, he has been ‘statistically one of the league’s best No 1s in the Premier League this season’.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

We’ve all seen how good Raya is in the top flight and, at just 27, he has plenty of years ahead of him.

It’s a no-brainer for Tottenham to bring him in.

Furthermore, it means Lloris should now be free to up sticks this summer.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days.

Hopefully it won’t be long before we have those all-important official announcements.