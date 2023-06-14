The transfer saga surrounding David Raya and Tottenham Hotspur could rumble on and on this summer.

That is according to Graeme Bailey who has been speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about the goalkeeper.

Brentford have been firm in their stance that they want big money for the Spaniard, and for that reason, Bailey says he can see this deal running for a long time.

In fact, the journalist stated that he could easily see this transfer run until the final week of the transfer window.

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Run and run

Bailey gave his verdict on the Raya transfer.

“I think Brentford are well within their rights to ask for that, and this could go on for a little while. Brentford are in no hurry, I don’t think they’re posturing here. They will let Flekken and Raya fight it out and if it means one last season for Raya in goal, then so be it. I think Tottenham will have to pay the money and if I was Daniel Levy I would pay it now, I wouldn’t wait until the last week in August, which we could easily see happen, I think it will have to be very close to what Brentford want, at least £35m, but it wouldn’t surprise me if they got £40m,” Bailey said.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Spursy

It would be very Tottenham to wait and wait to get a better price on Raya only to pay the ultimate asking price at the end of the summer.

Spurs try their best to get cheap deals wherever possible, and sometimes, that can affect their pre-season and early season plans.

If Tottenham play the first three games of the season with a goalkeeper who isn’t up to the job, they could lose some vital ground in the race for the top four early on.

There are certain positions where you can take risks in football, but goalkeeper isn’t one of them.