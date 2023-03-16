Tottenham target Raya wants PL move this summer - Romano











Fabrizio Romano has told Caught Offside that David Raya would like to leave Brentford this summer, but the Tottenham Hotspur target would love to stay in the Premier League.

Raya has been in outstanding form for the Bees. But his future is far from certain. His contract with Thomas Frank’s men expires at the end of next season.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

According to a previous report from The Athletic, Tottenham are admirers of the Spaniard. Spurs will surely look to replace Hugo Lloris in the summer with the Frenchman’s form in decline since he signed a new contract.

Tottenham target Raya wants to be playing in the Premier League next year

The Times reported this week that Brentford want up to £40 million for the goalkeeper. And Romano has now provided a further update.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He suggested that there is yet to be an offer made for the 27-year-old. However, his preference is to remain in England should he get his wish and leave the Bees this summer.

“On some of the names being linked as goalkeeper targets for Tottenham – my understanding is Mike Maignan will stay at Milan, David Raya will probably leave Brentford as this is the plan on player side but at this stage I’m not aware of bids or contacts with any club yet. He’d love to continue in Premier League,” he told Caught Offside.

Raya will be aware that some top sides will be on the lookout for a new number one this summer. Tottenham are definitely one team who will replace Lloris sooner or later.

It is a shame for Brentford. But this is the challenge they now face as they contend amongst the top-half of the Premier League. Their star players are going to attract attention.

But they have done superbly to replace their star players in the past. So they will probably have a plan in place that means that Raya is not necessarily missed a huge amount on the pitch.

For Tottenham, he could really be a fantastic signing. He has ‘incredible‘ ability. And he has now proved himself in the top-flight.

He will not come cheap. But Spurs will hope that they can take advantage of his contract situation and his desire to move elsewhere.