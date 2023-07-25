Tottenham manager Postecoglou wants one new signing, he’s convinced he’ll get him

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has admitted he wants to sign at least one new centre-back before the window closes.

Speaking at his press conference in Singapore, via Football London, Postecoglou says he won’t be frustrated if the arrival is not immediate.

When asked about centre-backs Postecoglou said: “We’re looking to bring in at least one.

“No frustration – it’s just the football world. I’ve been around long enough to know how it works.”

The new Spurs manager was speaking ahead of their next friendly against Singaporean side Lion City Sailors.

Tottenham’s previous friendly against Leicester City was cancelled at late notice due to heavy rainfall.

It’s interesting to hear Postecoglou speak about signing a new centre-back given all of those linked with a move away from the club.

Spurs have accepted a £12.7m bid for Davinson Sanchez, even if the defender has reservations about joining Spartak Moscow.

Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon are also free to leave the club this summer, be it a permanent transfer or a loan move.

And with Ange targeting a new face it’s clear that he’s wasting no time in shaping his Tottenham side.

Postecoglou wants a new centre-back at Tottenham

In terms of Spurs’ targets in the position, they have been linked with Fulham’s 25-year-old Tosin Adarabioyo.

The defender may leave the fellow London side this summer who are having their own central defender reshuffle.

It seems Postecoglou’s Spurs side will have very different demands to previous manager Antonio Conte’s team.

Whilst Conte is famous for his rigid 3-4-3, Postecoglou has previously experimented a lot more with his sides.

His Celtic team were ever-evolving and the manager perhaps feels some necessary characteristics are currently missing in his defence.

It’ll be interesting to see who emerges as Spurs’ key target in the area and what they’ll have to offer.

One defender who is committed to Spurs’ new project is Cristian Romero.

The Argentinian recently revealed he wants to stay at the club for many years after an indifferent season.

Many fans will be very excited to see how Postecoglou lines up his team for the first league game this season.

And it may include a new face at the back.