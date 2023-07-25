25-year-old says he’s got absolutely no interest in leaving Tottenham

25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero has opened up in an honest interview about his future at the club.

The Argentinian declared that he does want to be at Spurs for years to come and has rejected moves away.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

In an interview with Football London, Romero said he really is fond of the club and the English Premier League.

Romero said: “I’m the first to hold my hands up and say it wasn’t the best season but when I got offers from other clubs to move away for this coming season, I said no because I want to have my best years here.

“I really like the Premier League, I really like Tottenham and I want to be here for many more years to come.”

Spurs fans will surely be relieved to hear Romero’s words even if he’s had an indifferent time at the club.

The 25-year-old clearly has a ton of talent, a defender in an old-school mould, but is often undermined by his lack of discipline.

Romero has often been criticized for his lack of composure when it counts most.

However, with a new era starting under manager Ange Postecoglou, Spurs fans will rightly be hoping that he can improve.

And if the fan base ever needed a nod to get behind their combative defender again, this interview should do the trick.

Romero has no interest in leaving Tottenham

Cristian Romero arrived at the club from Serie A side Atalanta back in 2021.

The central defender cost the club a fee of £42.5m and was coveted across Europe at the time.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Whilst that is a steep fee, Spurs fans can still hope that his best years are to come.

It seems Postecoglou’s Spurs will abandon a three-man defence, a non-negotiable under previous boss Antonio Conte.

Whether that will benefit Romero’s game remains to be seen.

However, on the whole, you would expect that Postecoglou’s more pragmatic approach with multiple systems will give all Tottenham players a chance to shine.

Tottenham’s next pre-season friendly comes against Singaporean side Lion City Sailors.

And with Sunday’s friendly against Leicester City cancelled due to heavy rainfall, Spurs will want to press on with their pre-season preparation.

And one certainty, Romero wanting to stay at the club, will be appreciated in a summer of upheaval in North London.

The future of 29-year-old Harry Kane continues to dominate the narrative and Tottenham won’t want any more players linked with an exit.