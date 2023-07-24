Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly move for Fulham centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo should Japhet Tanganga leave the club this summer.

That’s according to Football.London, with the outlet claiming that Tanganga could be on the move this summer.

Ange Postecoglou is expected to re-shape his squad over the coming weeks after already bringing in Guglielmo Vicario, James Maddison and Manor Solomon.

Tottenham desperately need defensive reinforcements and have been heavily linked with moves for Bundesliga duo Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

Tosin Adarabioyo has also emerged as a target for Spurs, with journalist Dean Jones labelling them as the favourites to sign the Fulham star.

And if Japhet Tanganga heads out the door, Tottenham could make their move for Adarabioyo.

Spurs may move for Adarabioyo

Football.London reports that despite getting minutes during pre-season, Tanganga is unlikely to get the required game time under Postecoglou this season.

A move for the Spurs academy product hasn’t been ruled out and if he does leave, Spurs could look at Adarabioyo as a homegrown replacement.

Adarabioyo has impressed at Fulham after coming through the Manchester City academy set-up.

The 25-year-old made the switch to Craven Cottage back in 2020 and has starred for the Cottagers in the Championship and Premier League.

He’s been labelled as a really ‘fast and strong’ defender by City boss Pep Guardiola.

The Englishman seems well-suited to Postecoglou’s style of play due to his excellent range of passing and impressive pace.

Spurs could also snap him up at a cut-price, with his contract at Fulham set to expire next summer.

As for Tanganga, it seems like the right time for him to move on this summer. He needs regular playing time in order to aid his development, which is something he is unlikely to get at Spurs.