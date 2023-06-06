£13m Fulham player could now leave after disagreement over contract











Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo could leave this summer, with the player and club currently in a disagreement over his contract.

That’s according to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who believes the 25-year-old centre-back is being courted by two Ligue 1 clubs.

Tosin Adarabioyo has been a steady player for Fulham over the past few seasons.

Initially paired up with Joachim Andersen, Tosin suffered relegation from the Premier League in his first season at Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva got the best out of Tosin and Tim Ream in the Championship as their partnership helped Fulham bounce straight back to the top flight.

However, this season his minutes have been shared with new signing Issa Diop.

Diop appeared to be Silva’s preferred partner for Ream, who had the season of his life at the age of 35. That hasn’t stopped the Portuguese from singling Tosin out for praise when he does play.

Fulham triggered a one-year extension in Tosin’s contract, although Hawkins believes that’s being contested.

Tosin could now leave Fulham this summer, with the club already setting a £13m price tag.

With Shane Duffy having already left the club, Silva won’t want to be left too short of centre-back options going into pre-season.

Tosin could leave Fulham this summer

Hawkins took to Twitter yesterday and said: “Monaco and Rennes interested in Tosin Adarabioyo.

“Negotiations underway. The central defender is also being courted in the PL.

“Questions surrounding his contract. He believes he is free. For Fulham his contract ends in June 2024.

“Fulham are hoping to recoup €10-15m [£8.6m-£13m].”

It would make sense for Fulham to let Tosin leave this summer with just a year left on his current contract.

The 25-year-old is a very good defender and it would be poor business to let him go on a free transfer next summer.

Fulham should still be looking to sign another centre-back regardless of whether Tosin leaves or not.

Marco Silva will be desperate to build on last season’s brilliant tenth-place finish.

The only way to do that is to continue improving all areas of the squad.

Fulham fans will look back on Tosin’s spell at the club very positively if he does move on.

