Tottenham Hotspur are now keen to sign Roma defender Gianluca Mancini in the summer.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Spurs are one of a number of clubs interested in the Italian international.

Tottenham are desperate to improve their back line in the next transfer window.

The futures of Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga are both up in the air and could easily be on their way out.

They are also considering making Clement Lenglet’s loan move permanent, but there are no guarantees he’ll stay.

Antonio Conte will want to improve his options at the back going into next season.

Spurs are among the many suitors interested in RB Leipzig star Josko Gvardiol.

The young Croatian is arguably the best exciting defender in Europe right now.

However, Tottenham need to look at other options, and being in the mix to sign Gianluca Mancini makes a lot of sense.

The 26-year-old Italian international has steadily improved this season, and could be ready to make the move to the Premier League.

Tottenham keen to sign Mancini this summer

The report from CalcioMercato suggests that even though Mancini signed a deal last year, Tottenham and Inter Milan are still interested.

He’s become ‘one of the leaders’ under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital, and had a very good game last weekend.

Against Juventus on Sunday, Mancini scored a screamer in a 1-0 win that could be vital in the race for Champions League football.

After the match, Mourinho said: “Mancini deserves this goal so much, he is playing at a very high level this season.”

“He’s grown as a player and as a man. He has grown in terms of intelligence on the pitch.

“Last year he had 13-14 yellow cards to his name, this year only 4. This year he’s careful, clean, serious. I’m really happy.”

Mancini is a right-footed centre-back that typically plays on the right of a back three.

However, he’s also capable of playing in the centre of defence, and could be used on the left in a pinch.

The 26-year-old is relatively passage defender, and doesn’t dive into too many tackles.

Instead, he benefits from reading the game well and picking off attacks at opportune moments.

