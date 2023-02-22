Tottenham willing to make bid to sign Clement Lenglet permanently











Tottenham Hotspur are willing to make an offer to sign Clement Lenglet permanently in the summer, with Sport reporting that Barcelona are ready to sell the Frenchman.

Lenglet joined Spurs on loan last summer as Antonio Conte’s men seemingly struggled to fill the void in that left centre-back spot. And he has featured a lot for Conte’s side.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

In all competitions, he has played 21 times, including 13 times in the Premier League. He has arguably not been the most exciting signing the club has made. But he has been a reasonable addition on loan.

Tottenham willing to make Lenglet bid this summer

However, it would appear that Tottenham are considering making the arrangement a permanent one. According to Sport, Barcelona will not stand in the 27-year-old’s way should they receive a reasonable offer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

And while Spurs do not have an option, they are prepared to make a bid.

It is suggested that Barcelona want to not make a loss on Lenglet. The Catalan giants spent £32 million signing him from Sevilla. But you would imagine that they will not be expecting to receive a fee as high as that this summer.

Certainly, it would be a shock if Tottenham were willing to go near that sort of price. He has been a decent signing. But he has not stood out.

You can understand why they may be willing to make an offer. If they can keep him as a squad player, he would arguably be a reasonable signing.

However, Tottenham need to kick on after another year in which they are battling to make the top-four.

And signings such as Lenglet hardly do them any favours when they are being linked with some much more exciting names.

Jamie O’Hara labelled Lenglet an imposter after the defeat to AC Milan. And you would think that plenty of Spurs fans will be underwhelmed if they do make a move to keep him.