Tottenham Hotspur want to sign James Maddison this summer and could be aided by the player having the same agents as Richarlison and Son Heung-min.

Spurs appear to be accelerating their plans to sign the England international.

A report from The Athletic suggests that Tottenham expect to reach an agreement with Leicester for James Maddison this week.

Maddison is also linked with a move to Newcastle, although Spurs appear to be in pole position at this stage.

Ange Postecoglou’s more attacking style of play compared to Antonio Conte should suit Maddison.

If he carries over his tactics from Celtic, he’s likely to play with three midfielders, including a more attacking playmaker.

Maddison regularly played that role at Leicester and Tottenham don’t currently have a player suited to that position.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Given his international ambitions going into next summer’s European Championships, a move to Spurs make a lot of sense.

London World reports that Maddison also shares an agent with Son Heung-min and Richarlison.

Their previous dealings together could make a move in the coming days much easier.

Maddison shares agents with Son and Richarlison

The report goes on to say that Tottenham and the Base agency group have a ‘strong relationship’.

They also represent new manager Ange Postecoglou so have had some very recent interactions.

The ‘incredible’ midfielder is likely to want his future decided sooner rather than later.

Returning to pre-season with Leicester wouldn’t be ideal if he has to settle in at another club before the season begins.

Maddison could end up lining up alongside Son and Richarlison in Postecoglou’s chosen set-up.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

The pair could play on the wings either side of Harry Kane with Maddison acting as the playmaker behind them.

It’s an exciting prospect, especially considering some of the turgid football Tottenham played towards the end of last season.

Postecoglou will know he’s under pressure to immediately improve on how Spurs ended the last campaign.

With the likes of Maddison and incoming new goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario in the side, that could be the immediate boost they need.