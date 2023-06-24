Tottenham have just been warned about ‘dangerous’ weakness in Guglielmo Vicario’s game

Tottenham Hotspur are on the verge of signing Guglielmo Vicario this summer, and Spurs fans have been warned about one weakness in his game.

The Ange Postecoglou era at Tottenham has officially begun, and following the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, it looks like Vicario will be the next man in. Fabrizio Romano has revealed on CaughtOffside that the goalkeeper will have his medical on Sunday.

Spurs fans have every reason to be excited about Vicario, but The Athletic‘s goalkeeping analyst, Matt Pyzdrowski, has noticed a significant weakness in his game.

Photo by Massimo Insabato/Archivio Massimo Insabato/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Tottenham-bound Guglielmo Vicario has a ‘dangerous’ weakness in his game

Tottenham went into the market in search of a new goalkeeper after it became clear that Hugo Lloris would be leaving the club.

The Frenchman still has a year left on his contract, but the understanding is that he will be allowed to leave after over a decade of service for Tottenham.

Spurs were linked with numerous goalkeepers over the last few months, including Brentford’s David Raya, who was reportedly their preferred target. The Bees’ expensive valuation, however, forced Tottenham to look elsewhere, and Guglielmo Vicario seems to be the chosen one.

The Italian had a fantastic campaign for Empoli last season, but Pyzdrowski has noticed something that Spurs fans should be worried about ahead of his impending arrival.

He said: “One thing to keep an eye on with Vicario is, yes, he makes a lot of saves, but he gives up a lot of rebounds, often into dangerous areas.

“I watched a whole load of different videos and one of the saves he got a ton of credit for was the triple one against Roma, but that comes from when he pushes the ball right back into a dangerous area where you weren’t expecting him to. Credit to him, he’s so athletic he can make up for it, but that’s something to keep an eye on.”

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

TBR View:

That is a concern for Tottenham.

Vicario’s shot-stopping is absolutely fantastic, but he just can’t push the ball back into the box. That weakness will quickly be exposed in the Premier League if it continues.

However, the Italian is certainly an upgrade over Lloris, and the fact that he’s still only 26 years old means he will only get better once he moves to North London.

It will be interesting to see how Vicario will fare next season.