Tottenham now expected to reach agreement for ‘outstanding’ 26-year-old this week

Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City are now expected to reach an agreement over a deal for James Maddison this week, with the two clubs now in talks over a move.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which suggests that Spurs are closing in on a deal for the England international.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

It certainly appears that Tottenham are in the driving seat to now sign James Maddison. Reports from The Telegraph on Monday claimed that Ange Postecoglou’s men wanted to secure the 26-year-old’s signature in the coming days.

Tottenham expected to agree Maddison deal this week

And it appears that they are in a strong position. According to The Athletic, Tottenham and Leicester are expected to reach an agreement this week with Spurs prepared to pay an initial £40 million plus add-ons.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Leicester do want £60 million for the attacking midfielder. But personal terms are not expected to be an issue for Tottenham, it is claimed.

It would be a big boost for Spurs to get a move for Maddison across the line. He has been sensational over the last few years. And he even managed to score 10 goals and contribute nine assists last season as Leicester were relegated.

He has been ‘outstanding‘ for some time. And he could be the player Tottenham have desperately needed ever since Christian Eriksen went off the boil before his exit.

Of course, Tottenham fans will probably be wary of getting carried away while the move is yet to go through. There is bound to be plenty of interest in the player while he is still available. And news that he is close to Spurs may alert other clubs.

But everything seems to be suggesting that Tottenham are closing in – and a deal is not too far away now.