Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with Max Kilman for a long time now.

Last summer, Ben Jacobs claimed that Spurs had been ‘historically’ scouting the Wolverhampton Wanderers ace.

The same journalist claimed in January that Kilman was a name to watch for Tottenham fans going into this window.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

More recently, Ryan Taylor reported that Spurs were “definitely” looking at the Wolves defender this summer.

Alasdair Gold also said Tottenham were eyeing Kilman now and have been doing “in the last couple of seasons.”

Tottenham are currently on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in wake of a dismal season last time out.

Spurs really struggled defensively in 2022-23 as they failed to qualify for any European competition.

Ange Postecoglou is now at the helm of Tottenham and has been busy in bringing in reinforcements.

However, based on a report from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, Spurs’ chances of signing Kilman may have taken a blow.

The journalist took to Twitter to say Wolves have offered the 26-year-old a new contract.

Furthermore, there is “optimism” from them that Kilman will indeed put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Our view

Kilman is a solid and “wonderful” player with considerable Premier League experience and great talent.

At 26, he’s still got plenty of years ahead of him, but is also experienced and should hit the ground running.

Obviously it’s all just speculation at present, but Kilman seems happy at Wolves and, as such, him extending his contract isn’t a far-fetched notion.

That said, in terms of centre-back options, many Spurs fans will probably rather opt for Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven.

As far as we know, Tottenham are still on the right track with regards to both targets, though Spurs may well just opt for one.