Alasdair Gold confirms Tottenham are interested in ‘extraordinary’ Premier League star

The latest information from reliable journalist Alasdair Gold has confirmed that Tottenham are interested in signing Max Kilman.

Reports had been surfacing recently suggesting that Tottenham had identified the player as a possible target. The club want to improve their defence after a poor season.

Alasdair Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel and brought up Kilman. He said: “Max Kilman at Wolves is another one, homegrown player that they have looked at in the last couple of seasons. Good with the ball at his feet, another important part of the Postecoglou way.”

It is big news that the club have been scouting him for a couple of seasons and also that he has an attribute that is important for new manager Ange Postecoglou.

Tottenham interested in Max Kilman

The “outstanding” Wolves centre-back has shown his qualities this season and this has been rewarded with him being given the captaincy on occasions.

With the player tall but also good on the ball, Spurs could have identified a good asset to sort out their defensive issues. They conceded far too many goals last season.

Their defensive issues were a big reason for them finishing eighth and not qualifying for Europe. With Kilman showing that he can play at a good level in the Premier League, moving to Spurs seems like an ideal move for him.

It is a huge summer for Tottenham. They will be hoping to keep a hold of their star talents like Harry Kane, but they also need to make sure they are back qualifying for Europe next season.

There are a lot of teams now involved in the battle for Europe. The quality of teams below the traditional top six has massively improved. Spurs need to make sure that they do not fall behind.