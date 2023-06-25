Tottenham Hotspur are on the market for a new centre-back this summer, and Wolves defender Max Kilman is apparently on their radar.

Spurs are desperate for reinforcements at the back. Cristian Romero is probably the only one good enough to start every game for the North Londoners. The likes of Eric Dier and Davinson Sanchez need to be moved on.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of names already, and journalist Ryan Taylor has now had his say on Kilman while speaking to GiveMeSport.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images

Tottenham are ‘definitely’ looking to sign Max Kilman

Tottenham were shocking defensively last season.

Despite having one of the best defensive coaches in the world in Antonio Conte for most parts of the campaign, Spurs conceded 63 goals. Only five teams in the Premier League had a worse record – three of them were relegated.

There are no prizes for guessing what Tottenham’s priority position to strengthen is in this window, and they are keeping an eye on multiple big names.

A not-so-big name, however, is Max Kilman from Wolves, who is a very solid player. Taylor has claimed that both Spurs and West Ham are looking at him ahead of a potential move this summer.

He said: “I think ultimately it’d be down to Julen Lopetegui and what he feels, but I think Wolves could probably do with another big sale like that because it would help them have finances to recruit even further.

“I think Killman is an underrated defender and I think the likes of Tottenham and West Ham are definitely looking at him. I do rate him quite highly actually, having watched him a few times closely this season and his ability to pass with both feet is exceptional.”

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

TBR View:

Max Kilman is a very good defender and he’d be a decent signing for Tottenham.

The Englishman has been at Wolves for five years now, but he has only been a regular over the last two seasons. He has been really impressive at the back, and he’s definitely due a big move.

Kilman is a solid defender, excellent on the ball and his passing is very, very good too. He can play in a back three and a four as well, which gives Spurs a lot of options.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham will actually make a move for Kilman in the coming weeks.