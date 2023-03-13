Tottenham could use Tanguy Ndombele in swap deal to sign Inter Milan star











Tottenham Hotspur are now reportedly considering signing Inter star Marcelo Brozovic, and Tanguy Ndombele could be key to the move.

A report from Italian outlet InterLive has divulged more details on Fabio Paratici’s chase to sign the Croatian.

Spurs have to start planning for next season, even if they’re unsure who will be in charge of the first team.

Many of Tottenham’s senior players expect Antonio Conte to leave the club in the summer.

A whole host of names have been linked with his job already, but talks will take place next month to figure out Conte’s next steps.

However, InterLive believe that if Conte stays at Tottenham, he’s desperate to sign Marcelo Brozovic.

Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder has worked under Conte before during their time together at Inter Milan.

The catch is, that Tottenham would like to include Tanguy Ndombele as part of any deal to sign Brozovic.

Ndombele is already in Serie A, and looks set to win a league title with Napoli.

His time at Tottenham is very much over though, and the £63m man looks set to leave in the summer.

If Tottenham can use him as a makeweight to sign one of their top targets, then that would work for all parties.

Tottenham want Brozovic Ndombele swap deal

It’s safe to say that Tanguy Ndombele’s spell at Tottenham has been a disaster.

Given his extortionate price tag, the few bright spells he had in a Spurs shirt have been few and far between.

Antonio Conte decided last summer he had no interest in keeping the Frenchman in the squad.

Napoli are in a similar boat, and don’t look likely to want to make his deal permanent next season.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Therefore, if Tottenham can use Ndombele as part of a deal to sign Brozovic, it could work for both clubs.

The 30-year-old Croatian has had his injury issues this season, but has performed at the highest level for a number of years.

Whether Spurs need another defensive midfielder for next season is hard to justify.

The emergence of Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr as deputies for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur should suffice.

Right now, it looks like a puzzling deal for all parties involved.

