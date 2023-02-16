Club have already decided they don't want to sign 'incredible' player from Tottenham this summer - journalist











Napoli have now already decided they do not want to buy midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Tottenham this summer.

The Frenchman is out on loan with the runaway Serie A leaders, who are arguably the most exciting team in Europe this season.

He has only made six league starts, as per Transfermarkt, with the loan move failing to really get his career moving once again.

Italian journalist Umberto Chiariello, told Radio Napoli Centrale, via Mondo Napoli, that the Serie A outfit have already made a decision on Ndombele.

Photo by Franco Romano/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Napoli have decided they do not want to buy Ndombele from Tottenham

He said: “Elmas can take Zielisnki’s place,” amid reports that the Polish midfielder has been told to take a pay cut to extend his contract.

“He proved to be a real factor in the penalty area, even surpassing Ndombele in the hierarchies of Naples.

“The on-loan Tottenham player will not be bought at the end of the season.”

Ndombele was labelled by Declan Rice as being an ‘incredible’ talent, but we just have not seen that talent often enough since he joined Spurs.

It might have been hoped that the slower pace of play in Serie A would suit the Frenchman, but Napoli actually play at 100 miles per hour.

Antonio Conte is yet to commit his future to Spurs, so a new manager may be in place by pre-season, which could hand Ndombele a fresh start, but as it stands, his career is in a state of flux.