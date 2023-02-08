Tottenham bid for Marcelo Brozovic expected this summer











Tottenham Hotspur are the side most interested in Marcelo Brozovic and could make a bid for the Croatian should Antonio Conte stay in North London, according to a report from Inter Live.

Brozovic is seemingly facing an uncertain future at San Siro. He has been one of Europe’s best midfielders during his time with the Nerazzurri. But it seems that he could be one of the players sold to raise funds.

Conte, of course, knows the 30-year-old from his own time in charge of Inter. So it is little surprise that Spurs appear to be in the mix in case he becomes available.

According to a report from Inter Live, Tottenham are the team most interested in signing Brozovic right now. And it is claimed that they are expected to make a bid should Conte remain in charge next season.

An offer of £22.2 million is expected. But there is also a chance that Spurs could make a £10.7 million bid which includes Japhet Tanganga moving in the opposite direction. It is noted that Inter are big admirers of the Tottenham defender. So that may be something that they are open to.

Tottenham must grasp the opportunity if Brozovic is available, particularly if they can use Tanganga to lower the price.

Tanganga has barely featured for Spurs this season. So a departure in the summer surely makes sense for all parties – should Conte remain in charge.

And Brozovic would be an outstanding addition. He has already made over 300 appearances for Inter. And at 30, he still has some time left at the highest level.

He is an ‘unbelievable‘ player Conte knows well. If a deal is possible, it could be a masterstroke.