‘Totally bossed’: Chris Sutton hails ‘phenomenal’ £1.5m Celtic player after ‘ruthless’ Hearts win

Celtic’s win against Hearts was arguably the team’s best performance under Brendan Rodgers.

Against Kilmarnock just before the international break, the Kilmarnock win at Celtic Park showed a glimpse of the football the Celtic fans can start to expect under Brendan Rodgers.

But after today’s win at Tynecastle, the Celtic fans are left in no doubt just how Brendan Rodgers plans to play his football in his second tenure as the Hoops manager.

And it really impressed Chris Sutton. The former Celtic hero reacted to the 4-1 win on social media platform X and highlighted Matt O’Riley’s performance as one that really impressed.

Sutton posted, “Ruthless display from Celtic. Totally bossed the game at a difficult venue. Some of their passages of play were truly excellent.

“Matt O Riley, phenomenal. Need to take this confidence into the game against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.”

This is not the first time the Danish u21 international defender has impressed this season. His six goals from midfield have put him joint top of the SPFL scoring charts alongside Kyogo Furuhashi.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

O’Riley has been excellent under Brendan Rodgers. The £1.5m signing from MK Dons has been imperious since making his debut back in January 2022 and his form seems to have gone up a level under Rodgers.

There is no doubt O’Riley has a huge future at Celtic. After signing a new long-term deal at the club to stave off transfer interest, O’Riley has already been tipped to go for huge money after his short year and a half at the club.

However, Sutton is correct. O’Riley must take this form into the Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid as Brendan Rodgers is going to his goals and assists to overcome the Spaniards if he is to have any hope of progressing from the group stages this season.

In other news, ‘Unbelievable’: Kris Boyd was amazed at what ‘outstanding’ Celtic player did against Hearts today