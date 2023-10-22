‘Unbelievable’: Kris Boyd was amazed at what ‘outstanding’ Celtic player did against Hearts today

All the talk prior to Celtic facing Hearts today was how difficult a place Tynecastle is to go and get a result.

TBR Celtic spoke today at how BBC pundit Rory Loy rubbished that suggestion and after today’s performance against the capital club, Celtic are making this fixture look really easy of late.

However, there was one player who impressed Sky Sports pundit, Kris Boyd. The former Rangers man was furious with Hearts’ first-half display but did point out just how good Matt O’Riley was for Celtic today.

Boyd said [Sky Sports], “Matt O’Riley is a top player that affects games. His assists last season were unbelievable as are his goals this season.

“Last season people were saying yeah, it’s very having assists, can he go and get goals? Well, he’s done that.

“He’s been outstanding from the start of the season to now. Make no mistake about it. That was a very difficult thing to do (his goal on the volley) with that ball coming over his shoulder and dispatching it.

“That was after four minutes and that’s as close to Hearts got to Celtic in that first half. They have been absolutely atrocious.”

O’Riley has been excellent for Celtic not just this season but ever since he joined the club in the January window of 2022.

The midfielder has chipped in with plenty of assists in his first season and a half but now he has added goals to his game which makes him a very dangerous player for Celtic.

Not only that, but he is also doing the dirty part of the game extremely well. He tracks back, defends and helps the team in transition.

He is a brilliant all-round player and Celtic are very lucky to have him have him tied down to a long-term contract.

