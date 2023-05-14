Tim Sherwood changes mind on ‘fantastic’ Tottenham player during Aston Villa game











Tim Sherwood went from Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Fraser Forster’s biggest fan to questioning his ability against Aston Villa yesterday.

Sherwood was covering Tottenham’s game on Soccer Saturday as their Champions League hopes finally ended.

Fraser Forster has stepped up in the absence of captain Hugo Lloris since his injury against Newcastle.

The Frenchman is set to be out for the rest of the season and may have played his last game for the club.

He’s been linked with a move outside of Europe that would earn him a huge pay rise.

This has presented Forster with an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League once again.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

The 35-year-old has performed well when called upon and has arguably been the club’s best signing this season.

Forster had a mixed game for Tottenham yesterday, keeping Aston Villa at bay with some brilliant saves.

However, he’ll be disappointed with the home side’s second goal as Spurs fell to another away defeat.

Tottenham goalkeeper Forster has mixed game against Villa

In the first half, Forster made a top stop to prevent Villa from doubling their lead, and Sherwood said: “Villa should be 2-0 up, Bailey eight yards out, but Forster makes a fantastic save, but he should score…”

However, when he couldn’t stop Douglas Luiz’s free-kick sailing past him despite getting a strong hand on his effort, Sherwood commented: “Forster has got a good hand on it and he will be disappointed he did not save that…”

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of goalkeepers in the past few months.

Whether Hugo Lloris stays or not this summer, Spurs need a new number one if they want to look up the table.

Photo by Alex Dodd – CameraSport via Getty Images

Jordan Pickford and even David De Gea have been suggested as alternatives.

Fraser Forster is likely to stay at Tottenham next season whoever comes in, and even after his mistake against Villa has performed well when called upon.

He’s proved to be one of the best back-up goalkeepers in the league throughout the campaign.

During a tough time for Spurs, he’s one of the only players to come away from this spell with any credit.

Show all