Report: 'Magnificent' Tottenham player might never play for Spurs again, he's started more games than Son











Hugo Lloris may have played his final game for Tottenham Hotspur.

Indeed, amid a number of rumours surrounding the Frenchman’s future, he’s now a doubt for the rest of the season after picking up an injury against Newcastle last month, according to The Evening Standard.

The French goalkeeper has been linked with a move away from Spurs this summer for quite some time now, and if that transfer does come to fruition, he may have already played his final game for the club.

Lloris has been a ‘magnificent’ servant for Tottenham. He’s played over 350 league games for the club, eclipsing some of Spurs’ greatest modern legends such as Heung-Min Son, who is almost 100 league appearances behind his captain.

Of course, there have been highs and lows for the Frenchman during this period. He’s made some world-class saves in big moments to save Spurs’ skin, but as he’s gotten older, his performances have slowly but surely declined.

Sadly, if his last game is to be against Newcastle in that 6-1 defeat, his final game may well be his worst ever game for Spurs.

He conceded five goals in 20 minutes against the Magpies before being substituted at half-time due to an injury, but his performance that day was so bad that many had wondered if he was substituted due to his performance rather than his fitness.

Hopefully, a turgid last few months at Tottenham doesn’t taint his north London legacy too much. Lloris has been a consistent performer for Tottenham and a consummate professional for a long time, and he deserves his place among the club’s greatest modern legends.

Lloris may well return between the sticks next season, but given his injury status and the rumours surrounding his future, it looks as though we may have already said au revoir to the sight of the World Cup winner in a Spurs shirt.

