Report: 'Magnificent' Conte signing now expected to stay at Tottenham next season











Fraser Forster is expected to remain at Tottenham Hotspur next season and be the understudy to a new number one.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which looks at the state of the Spurs squad heading into another crucial summer for the club.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Unfortunately, Tottenham have not moved forward this season. And with that, a lot of areas will need strengthening over the coming months. And one of those areas is between the sticks.

Fraser Forster expected to stay at Tottenham next season

It does appear that the time has come for Tottenham to replace Hugo Lloris. Lloris’ form has been in steady decline since he signed a new contract.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Some may have wondered whether Spurs would manage that transition more gradually, with Lloris dropping down to the bench as his replacement finds their feet. But it would appear that the change could be more abrupt.

According to The Athletic, both Lloris and Fraser Forster will be entering the final year of their contracts next season. And with that, Spurs are expected to replace Lloris but keep Forster as the backup for whoever comes in.

Surely the right call from Spurs

That seems to be the most sensible move. Forster was signed to be an understudy. It is a role that he is content with.

And in truth, he has probably had a better season than Lloris. He has had a couple of runs in the side. And he has looked no worse than the Frenchman.

Forster remains capable of huge performances. He made a ‘magnificent‘ save against AC Milan inside San Siro in the Champions League.

He remains capable of stepping in when needed. And he is probably earning a lot less money than the club captain. So it appears to be the right decision.

But it is imperative that they sign the right goalkeeper to be the new number one.