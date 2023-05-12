Tottenham want to sign 'exceptional' £30m goalkeeper if they can't land Emi Martinez











Tottenham are preparing for life after Hugo Lloris and are looking into who they can sign as a replacement for the Frenchman.

Lloris is set to see his contract with Spurs come to an end this summer. Daniel Levy is believed to open to letting Lloris go a year earlier than his contract and let him go this summer.

And according to reports, Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is firmly on Spurs’ radar if they can’t convince Aston Villa and Emi Martinez to do business.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Tottenham want Jordan Pickford

According to The Mirror, Pickford is seen as an option for Tottenham this summer. The Everton stopper has had an up and down campaign. The Toffees are battling against relegation. However, he remains England’s number one and is highly-regarded in the PL.

The Mirror reports how Pickford is on Tottenham’s list alongside Emi Martinez. The Argentinian is believed to be Tottenham’s main option.

However, if Martinez does prove unattainable, then Pickford will be one of the ‘keepers Spurs make a move for.

Lauded by Bukayo Saka as an ‘exceptional‘ goalkeeper, Pickford moved to Everton for around £30m back in the summer of 2017. Since then, he’s been the number one under a number of different managers at Goodison Park.

TBR’s View: Perfect option

In terms of Premier League goalkeepers who can replace Hugo Lloris, Tottenham won’t do much better than Jordan Pickford.

This is a seasoned international goalkeeper who has been excellent in the main for a poor side. For England, Pickford is highly-respected and continues to keep the likes of Aaron Ramsdale and more at bay.

Replacing Lloris was always going to come for Spurs. And it was always going to be a tricky old task.

But if they can somehow get Pickford to come in – or Martinez – then it will be job done.

Photo by Stephen Nadler/ISI Photos/Getty Images