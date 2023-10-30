Three Celtic players that could replace Reo Hatate after Rodgers confirms injury news

Brendan Rodgers has confirmed that Reo Hatate is set to be out of the Celtic team until at least Christmas.

The Japanese midfielder appeared to have injured his hamstring against Atletico Madrid last week and the Celtic manager has confirmed the news that the 25-year-old will be out for a lengthy period of time.

Rodgers said [Clyde 1], “We’re not 100% on the exact timings of that [the injury] be he’s certainly going to be out till after Christmas we think. So that’s a shame.

“I think it’s a disappointment for him. He’s had a bit of a broken start to the season and obviously, this here will take him over the halfway point of the league.

“So it’s very frustrating for him.”

Hopefully Hatate will be back sooner rather than later and we wish him a speedy recovery but in the meantime, TBR Celtic discuss who are the three players that could step up and replace Hatate.

Tomoki Iwata is the obvious choice to slot into Celtic’s midfield

The Japanese midfielder is the perfect replacement for Reo Hatate. Although he is a defensive midfielder, Iwata could slot into the Callum McGregor role and the Celtic captain could push further forward into an attacking role.

I suggested this on TBR Celtic for the Hibs game as it actually makes more sense as McGregor enjoyed a successful spell under Rodgers in that role when Scott Brown held the midfield together.

Iwata will be brimming with confidence after his performance and goal against Hearts last week and he would be the ideal man to slot in there.

David Turnbull could replace Hatate after Saturday Celtic performance

I know Turnbull divides opinions within the Celtic fanbase and whilst he is inconsistent, the 24-year-old midfielder does have the quality to fill in the midfield.

Playing alongside Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley will do him the world of good and after his performance against Hibs on Saturday, he could be in with a shout of starting against St Mirren on Wednesday night.

With his contract up for renewal, Turnbull has extra motivation to perform well for Celtic and this could be the ideal time to pitch him in. This could be make or break for the Scottish international.

Odin Thiago Holm is an outsider to be selected by the Celtic manager

The Norwegian came to Celtic in the summer with huge expectations and was Brendan Rodgers’ first signing since returning to the club. Highly rated in his homeland, Holm has made just six appearances this season.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

However, his outing against Rangers in the 1-0 was one that earned him huge plaudits but, strangely, he has dropped out of the team since.

But would Rodgers turn to the 20-year-old whose last outing was a five-minute cameo against Kilmarnock in the 3-1 win at Celtic Park? He could.

The point is, that Rodgers has options and whilst losing Hatate is a major blow, there are players who could step into his role and do a job for the Celtic manager.

All Rodgers needs to do is pick one and hope he can be as effective as his Japanese star.

