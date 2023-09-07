‘Really impressed with him’: Peter Grant blown away by ‘excellent’ 20-year-old Celtic youngster

Celtic’s win over Ibrox has highlighted that there are players sitting on the periphery of the Hoops first team that can do a job for Brendan Rodgers this season.

The most obvious one is Liam Scales. The Irishman was in brilliant form for Celtic in the 1-0 win and deservedly won the Man of the Match for his performance.

Matt O’Riley is another. TBR Celtic discussed how his performance went under the radar on Sunday afternoon.

Another who impressed in his short Ibrox cameo is Odin Thaigo Holm. The Norwegian midfielder was brought on as a second-half substitute and former Hoops midfielder, Peter Grant is delighted with what he has seen from him so far this season.

Grant said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Young Holm, Thiago Holm came on at the weekend and I thought was excellent again.

“I’ve been really impressed with him. He’s got a really good touch with the ball.”

Odin Thiago Holm has great potential for Celtic

The 20-year-old midfielder has really impressed with his calm and assured performances so far for Brendan Rodgers.

Holm has made just four appearances for Celtic so far this season but in that time he has impressed against Aberdeen at Pittodrie and now Rangers at Ibrox.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

For such a young player, Holm already looks at home in a Celtic jersey. In 24 minutes at Ibrox, the young Norwegian had one shot at goal, had a 90% passing accuracy, won one ariel duel and tackle and made a successful long ball and through ball attempt. [WhoScored]

The Norway u20 international is also very versatile and can play both the holding and central midfield roles as well as the number 10 position. [Transfermarkt]

If Holm continues to develop this quickly he has the potential to be a star for Celtic and Norway in the very future.

