‘Terrific’ 26-year-old Celtic player could be the perfect midfield replacement for Reo Hatate today

The news that Reo Hatate me could miss a number of weeks due to a hamstring injury is a serious blow to Celtic.

The Japanese midfielder has been proven to be one of Celticbest players over recent seasons.



And, yes, it can be argued that Hatate has not been at his brilliant best for Celtic this season, however, he is a player that can turn a game with his vision and craft as the supporters have seen on many occasions since he signed last January.

Against Atletico Madrid in the midweek 2-2 Champions League draw, Hatate was taken off just five minutes into the match and is now set to miss a number of weeks whilst he recovers.



So who at Celtic could take the place of the midfield playmaker? Well, it seems that this could present one midfielder with their ‘Liam Scales moment’.

Tomoki Iwata could get his big Celtic opportunity today

The Japanese midfielder has really struggled to get minutes under Brendan Rodgers this season.

Used sporadically, it didn’t seem like Iwata could get anywhere near this Celtic squad until he got his substitute appearance at Tynecastle.

A decent performance and a goal later and the 26-year-old’s confidence will be sky high. So much so I tipped him to start against Atletico due to the dip in form of Hatate. Now, it seems, he could get his chance.

How will Tomoki Iwata fit into the Celtic team?

That’s the question. Because Brendan Rodgers simply will not play two defensive midfielders. It’s just not how he sets his Celtic team up.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

For me, it would mean McGregor is pushed up into the attacking role that was so familiar to him during Rodgers’ first tenure as the Celtic manager.

The Celtic captain was superb driving forward and flourished in that creative role.

However, it has been a while since he played that role and he could be a bit rusty but knowing McGregor, the Celtic captain can handle any situation or role in the team that Brendan Rodgers asks him to do.

For me, it’s the ‘terrific’ Iwata’s turn to show what he can do. The case could be made for Paulo Bernardo to start but it’s the turn of Japan’s former MVP to step up and show what he can really do in the green and white hoops.

