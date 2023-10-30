91% passing accuracy, 3 key passes, only one Celtic player gets pass marks in cameo vs Hibs

I’ll start this off by saying I didn’t expect any Celtic players to come out of the Hibs draw with any credit. Even Matt O’Riley who has been sensational had a pretty poor game by his standards.

The Danish u21 international has been imperious in the green and white hoops but even he couldn’t produce a piece of magic to unlock the Hibs defence who were, in all honesty, worthy of the point they earned.

However, there is one player who deserves a shout-out after Saturday’s draw and that is Celtic midfielder, David Turnbull.

The 24-year-old was given just over half an hour to make a difference and try to earn Celtic a win against a dogged Hibs side. And whilst he couldn’t influence the result, he did put in a good performance that could give Brendan Rodgers food for thought now that Reo Hatate is injured.

David Turnbull’s good cameo performance for Celtic vs Hibs

The Celtic midfielder put in a very good second-half substitute performance against Hibs according to football site, SofaScore.

Rated a 7.5 for the 33 minutes he was on the pitch, Turnbull had 37 touches of the ball with a passing accuracy of 91%.

He also created two big chances and it was his whipped-in corner that set up James Forrest’s volley that crashed off the Hibs bar in the 86th minute.

Photo by Steve Welsh/Getty Images

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Turnbull also made three key passes as he looked to unlock the Hibs defence and also managed to have a shot on goal.

Whilst opinion is split on whether Turnbull has a long-term future at Celtic, it’s clear that when called upon he can produce a performance when asked.

Will Turnbull be offered a new deal before the end of the season? Who knows. But he does need to do is take his chances when they come up and that’s what he did on Saturday despite Celtic not getting the result they needed.

In other news, Brendan Rodgers would have never allowed ‘powerful’ Celtic man Ange Postecoglou sold to leave the club