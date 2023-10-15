‘They might’: Scott McDonald believes Celtic could be set to make big transfer move soon

Celtic were very active in the summer transfer window. However, bringing in eight new faces doesn’t mask the fact that they failed to strengthen key areas in the first-team squad.

It was reported that Brendan Rodgers wanted to strengthen four areas of the team as the new season loomed and, as it turned out, the Celtic manager failed to get in players for two of those key areas.

However, the Celtic manager is now being tipped to dip into the transfer market again in January to add another body to a key first-team position but former Celtic striker, Scott McDonald.

McDonald said [Daily Record], “They haven’t had that physical element, it’s quite a small in stature team.

“Any successes Celtic have had throughout Europe is that they’ve been very dominant with set-pieces and in recent years that just hasn’t been there.

“In years gone by, Celtic have used a really physical No.9 – Samaras, Sutton, Larsson. Kyogo Furuhashi is smaller in stature and he’s not going to pin people and hold it up.

“He needs support and in January they might bring in another striker.”

There is no doubt that Celtic are lacking in the striking department. Whilst Kyogo is doing a fine job for Brendan Rodgers, the only backup the Hoops gaffer has at the moment is Korean striker, Hyeongyu Oh.

Whilst the 22-year-old has struggled for minutes under Rodgers, there is no doubt that the jury is still out on whether or not he is an able replacement for the Japanese international if he ever gets injured.

With Daizen Maeda and Liel Abada both injured at the moment, Celtic are starting to lack options up front and that is something that Brendan Rodgers surely must be looking to address.

The club have plenty of money in the bank to back the manager. The Celtic fans will be hoping that Rodgers has identified targets and the board will open up the pursestrings in January to help bring that extra bit of quality to kick the team on.

