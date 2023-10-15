‘Immense’: Chris Sutton says 25-year-old player has been brilliant for Celtic this season

This season has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Celtic fans. Key injuries threatened to derail Brendan Rodgers’ plans but all the while the players that have stepped up in the midst of an injury crisis have impressed.

£3m defender, Gustaf Lagerbielke, has done well considering he has been thrown in at the deep end in the early part of his Celtic career. And despite his critics, has put in a couple of very good performances for Brendan Rodgers.

However, it is Liam Scales that has impressed Chris Sutton. The former Celtic hero was celebrating the return of US defender, Cameron Carter-Vickers when he singled out the Irishman for some special praise.

Sutton said [Daily Record], “It’s no coincidence that Cameron Carter-Vickers was back in the starting line-up to bring that calm and confidence into the line-up.

“Liam Scales has been immense plunged into a tough situation, but the American is next level. His return will have lifted the rest of the backline.”

Scales’ contribution to the Celtic cause has been much lauded this season. Thrown into a makeshift backline for the first Glasgow Derby of the season, the 25-year-old seriously impressed with his calmness and composure in the heart of the Celtic defence.

The Champions League brought a higher calibre of opposition for Scales to face but that did not phase the £500k signing from Shamrock Rovers.

But Scales stepped up the the challenge and shone against the likes of Feyenoord and, more recently, Italian giants, Lazio.

And now, currently on international duty with the Republic of Ireland, Scales picked up his first cap for his country which is just reward for all that he has done in a Celtic jersey.

Tipped to be next in line for a new contract, the Irishman is loving his new lease of life at Celtic and the fans will be hoping his fine form continues as Brendan Rodgers looks to build a team that is capable of challenging both domestically and on the European fronts.

