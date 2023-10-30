‘Terrific’: Pundit says Brendan Rodgers has complete trust in 23-year-old Celtic player

Out of all the players at Celtic, Brendan Rodgers will have a core of players who he trusts to do a job for him on the pitch.

Off the top of my head, I would list Cameron Carter-Vickers, Callum McGregor, Matt O’Riley Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi as five players that when they pull on that Celtic jersey, produce a performance.

Rarely do they let the team down and more often than not they give 100% for the team and the manager. Now, it seems, you can add another name to that list in Luis Palma.

Despite the weekend’s draw with Hibs, the Honduran has been enjoying a rich vein of form at Celtic. Three goals and an assist in his last four outings have propelled Palma into the Hoops first-team and it seems that he is now a player who has Rodgers’ complete trust.

That’s according to radio pundit, Hugh Keevins.

What Hugh Keevins said about Celtic’s Luis Palma

The former journalist-turned-pundit was speaking during Celtic’s 0-0 draw with Hibs when he said that since his goal against Motherwell, Palma is now one of Rodgers’ right-hand men.

Keevins said [Clyde SSB], “Clearly you remember the one at Motherwell which lifted him no end. The goal against Atletico on Wednesday night was superb.

“He is one that Brendan Rodgers undoubtedly trusts implicitly. Because he’s got a beautiful eye for a pass, accuracy of pass and a terrific eye for goal.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

I have spoken on TBR Celtic about Palma ever since he was linked with a move to Celtic. We have told how Palma has a wand of a right boot and how his former manager claims he could play for Real Madrid.

In fact, we also told this morning how the Aris manager, German Burgos, has tipped Palma for a move to Atletico Madrid after scoring against them last Wednesday in the Champions League.

The point is, the boy is quality and since he got his first start against Feyenoord in Rotterdam, Palma’s not let the manager down.

And to think he is just 23-years-old, Palma still has a lot of developing and learning to do and under Rodgers, the Celtic fans will see him just get better and better.

