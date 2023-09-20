‘He can’: Mark Wilson suggests Celtic have a £3.5m player who’s absolutely brilliant at free-kicks

Celtic have an array of talented players at their disposal right now. Brendan Rodgers has added eight new players this summer as he looks to tighten Celtic’s grip on Scottish football.

But there is something that frustrates me as a Celtic fan and I am sure it does others. Celtic’s inability to convert free-kicks or make corners counts.

I can’t remember the last time the team scored directly from a set-piece corner or from a free-kick. Clearly, we don’t have a player in the ranks that has the ability to make them count. Until now.

That’s according to former Celtic defender, Mark Wilson. Wilson says that the capture of Luis Palma this summer could be the player who can make these dead-ball situations count and convert them into goals for Brendan Rodgers’ team.

Wilson said [Clyde SSB], “I think they need somebody in there. Now Turnbull, of course, can deliver but I wouldn’t call him an expert.

“I wouldn’t say that when Celtic get a free-kick in and around the box, very few he would put in. It lacks in the delivery from corner kicks.

“Very few goals from corner kicks from a Celtic persuasion. If you get the delivery spot on or he can bring that to Celtic then it’s another plus point for Brendan Rodgers.”

Palma has had limited minutes on the pitch for Celtic but what the fans have seen of him, he looks like a tidy player.

The Honduran looks dynamic and tricky and although he hasn’t had the opportunity to showcase his dead-ball skills, Wilson’s comments will spark interest from the Celtic fans whenever these opportunities present themselves.

Up next for Celtic is a tricky away tie to Livingston this Saturday where the fans will be hoping to see Palma’s ability at set-pieces.

