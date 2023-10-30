‘I’ll tell you something’: 23-year-old Celtic player now tipped up as potential signing for Atletico Madrid

This is something that I never saw coming. After Celtic’s impressive performance against Atletico Madrid last week, Aris manager, German Burgos, has tipped one player for a move to the La Liga giants.

Celtic gave everything against their Champions League opponents in the 2-2 draw on Wednesday night but, ultimately, it wasn’t enough to put three points on the board.

However, Luis Palma has seemingly done enough to put himself in the shop window for the Madrid side. That’s according to his former manager, German Burgos.

Burgos was Palma’s manager at Aris and he was very complimentary about him when news of his Celtic move broke. And it didn’t take long for the 23-year-old to impress the staff at Celtic either.

However, Burgos explains how Palma could wind up signing for Atletico especially if he does one more thing against them in the return match in Madrid.

Burgos said [Diez], “I’ll tell you something, if Palma scores against Atlético next game, they’re going to come looking for him.

“He’s already scored one if he scores the other I’m sure they’ll be looking for him, hahaha.”

Could Luis Palma move from Celtic to Atletico Madrid?

Look, anything can happen but it’s early in Palma’s Celtic career and I’m sure that the club would bat away any transfer attention that he may get from now until the end of the season.

MORE CELTIC STORIES

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Palma has already shown his quality this season and it’s leaving pundits and former players feeling ‘very impressed‘ with him.

But he must kick on. His performance against Hibs looked tired and jaded and to earn a big move from Celtic requires a player to not only perform consistently in Europe but also domestically.

But let’s not try and sell Celtic’s players when they are not even halfway through the season. Anyway, Atletico have no chance of signing Palma as the Celtic winger has a long-term ambition to sign for Real Madrid.

Like I said, anything can happen.

In other news,