Matt O’Riley thinks 23-year-old Celtic player will just keep getting ‘better and better’ now

What I love about a good Celtic performance in Europe is that it brings out what the players really think of each other at the club.

This weekend we had Callum McGregor extolling the virtues of Matt O’Riley after the midfielder’s performance against Hearts.

And now we have the Danish u21 international highlighting Luis Palma as a player to watch after the Honduran’s brilliant goal against Atletico Madrid.

When asked if he thought Celtic are starting to see the best of Palma, O’Riley said [Celtic YouTube], “Yeah definitely. He’s got quality for sure. We’re starting to see that now. I think he’s going to keep getting better and better.

“It’s a big club to come to so it takes a little bit of time but I think he’s come in straight away and hit the ground running so hopefully he can keep kicking on.”

Luis Palma will be a top-class player for Celtic

The Honduran midfielder is extremely highly rated in his homeland. After his performances for Honduras in the last international break, the national media went crazy for the 23-year-old.

And for Celtic, Palma is now starting to prove that the hype is more than justified. Three goals in his last five outings has shot the £3.5m summer signing into the limelight in Glasgow.

Palma is now proving himself to be a very effective weapon in Brendan Rodgers’ armoury and if the injury to Reo Hatate is a serious one, then the Celtic manager is going to need him.

Where Luis Palma could contribute more for Celtic

I want to see Palma take control of the set-pieces at Celtic. Palma is said to be a deadball specialist and having one of our tallest players in Matt O’Riley taking corners when he should be in the box baffles me.

We have seen examples of his wicked delivery at Celtic this season already at Motherwell and Hearts and I covered how his brilliant assist for Honduras helped beat Cuba 4-0 almost two weeks ago.

Rodgers must use Palma’s strengths. He’s already doing that by having him on the left wing, just think how much more he could contribute by making this small change to his on-field duties.

