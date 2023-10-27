‘I’ve got to’: Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer have points to make about Celtic after watching Atletico game

The fallout from Celtic’s performance n the Champions League continues today as England legends, Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer share their thoughts about the Bhoys’ display against Atletico.

The duo were absolutely blown away by the atmosphere the fans created and praised Brendan Rodgers’ side for showing no fear with a brilliant start against the La Liga side on their weekly podcast, The Rest is Football.



Lineker: “I’ve got to give a brief mention to Celtic because I thought that there was a good performance. They were so close to getting that win that has eluded them for so long at home there. And the two goals they scored were excellent.



Shearer: “And they had a great start as well didn’t they. I was doing the radio on co-coms live and every time a goal went on we hear, ‘News from Celtic Park, it’s another goal!’

“And you can hear the atmosphere there so I can imagine what it was like.



Lineker: I’ve been to a few Champions League nights there when I covered them obviously for BT and, cor, that’s an atmosphere when it gets going.

“I saw them play Barcelona there are a couple of times, I think they won one of them actually, it’s special place.



“A draw against Atletico Madrid, it was decent performance.”

The atmosphere was pretty special. From the minute the Champions League music blared out prior to kick-off the Celtic fans were right on it backing their team.

And it seemed to leave Atletico shell-shocked. Kyogo’s goal in the third minute set the tone for the next 75 minutes of the game were Celtic more than matched Diego Simeone’s side.

Had it not been for Celtic running out of steam, and a contentious penalty decision, I believe they could have went on and got those vital three points.

However, it wasn’t meant to be and a point, on reflection, was a fair result. And I would imagine the Celtic fans will be happy with getting that point on the board but, mostly, they will be delighted at how their team put in a performance that the atmosphere they created deserved.

Next for Celtic is a tricky away tie to Hibernian where Rodgers will look to extend his lead at the top of the table albeit for 24 hours until Rangers face Hearts on Sunday.

