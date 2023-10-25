‘It’s just crazy’: Craig Moore can’t believe how 25-year-old player is still at Celtic this season

Craig Moore has said that the story of Celtic defender, Liam Scales, is ‘crazy’ as he looked at how the 25-year-old rescued his Parkhead career.

TBR Celtic have written many articles on the incredible rise of the Irishman and how a defensive injury crisis catapulted Scales into the Celtic first-team and the rest, as we all know, is history.

And former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, has been left bewildered at how Scales looked like he was on his way out of Celtic and is now one of the key players in the side.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “I’m just thinking how funny football can be at times. You look at the start of the season, [David] Turnbull, doing really, really well and then all of a sudden he’s not been in the fold.

“It’s just crazy. [Liam] Scales, no one was talking about Scales. Scales was potentially going to be out the door. He’s come in and had a wonderful start. Football changes all the time.

“It really does and you’ve got to take your opportunities.”

Scales has gone from Celtic obscurity to now featuring in the Champions League and earning his first caps for his country.

But not only is Scalesin the team, he is holding his own against some of the best players in the world. Against Feyenoord and Lazio, the 25-year-old was absolutely flawless.

Photo By Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images

For the Republic of Ireland, Scales looked like he belonged at that level as he helped his country keep their Euro 2024 qualification hopes alive.

Now though, Scales faces the toughest challenge of his career. He will need to be at his very best to keep Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Antoine Griezmann quiet.

But the Celtic fans will be confident in the fact that alongside Cameron Carter-Vickers, Liam Scales has the quality to help keep the Hoops European dream alive.

