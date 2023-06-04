TalkSPORT pundit now urges Spurs to sign ‘admirable’ PL defender this summer











Pundit Tony Cascarino has urged Tottenham Hotspur to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire this summer.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Cascarino was discussing the England international’s future.

It’s been a tough season for the 30-year-old having fallen further down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Manchester United signed Lisandro Martinez from Ajax and he immediately went straight into the starting line-up.

Even when Erik ten Hag has had to deal with injuries, he would prefer to play left-back Luke Shaw in the middle than Harry Maguire.

There has already been talk that he could leave the club this summer.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Regardless of his club form, Maguire has been a consistently excellent performer at international level.

It suggests that if he plays in the right system he could really thrive.

Cascarino believes Tottenham could be that club for Maguire, especially considering their current defensive options.

It would be a surprise if Spurs didn’t go into the transfer window looking for a new centre-back.

They’re likely to see at least one of their current options leave the club this summer.

Cascarino urges Tottenham to sign Maguire

Asked where he thinks the experienced defender could end up, Cascarino said: “There will be clubs after Harry [Maguire].

“Would you say that he would do Tottenham any harm? I think he’s way better than anyone Tottenham have got.

“What do you do, you get a quick centre-half alongside him. You want someone with pace and Harry I think would do an admirable job.

“He’s a decent player and he’s gone through a bad time and there’s lots of players who have this experience in their career.

“Who is going to excite him and reignite his career? Would it be Spurs?

“Now, some Spurs fans might not want a [Manchester] United reject. Harry’s an England international with a lot of experience and has done very well.”

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Cascarino’s idea that Tottenham should sign Maguire may not sit well given his lack of minutes this season.

They ideally need someone who compliments Cristian Romero well and Maguire might not be that player.

With Clement Lenglet potentially leaving and Davinson Sanchez and Japhet Tanganga also potentially off, more depth is required.

It will be interesting to see if whoever takes over at Spurs believes Maguire is worth a punt.

