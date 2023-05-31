Report: PL rival now anticipating West Ham interest in their 'incredible' £80m player this summer











Manchester United are anticipating that West Ham United will make a move for Harry Maguire during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from ESPN, which suggests that the centre-back is set to hold talks with Erik ten Hag after a frustrating season for the club captain.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Harry Maguire only started eight Premier League games this past season. And it seems that he could now be on the move in the coming months.

Manchester United anticipating West Ham interest in Harry Maguire

Perhaps David Moyes will be the manager to offer him a fresh challenge. According to ESPN, Manchester United are expecting interest from West Ham in Maguire. It is noted that the Hammers made an enquiry for the defender during the January transfer window.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

It has been quite the fall from grace for Maguire. Manchester United made him the world’s most expensive defender when they spent £80 million to sign him from Leicester in 2019.

He had been brilliant for the Foxes. And he has often vindicated Gareth Southgate keeping his faith in him despite his struggles at Old Trafford.

However, he has come in for a lot of criticism in recent years. And Manchester United certainly appear to have upgraded their defensive options with the signings of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez.

He has been described as ‘incredible‘ in the past. And he would arrive with a point to prove if he did leave the club this summer.

It would probably not excite the West Ham fans if he did make a move. But if the fee is low enough, it could prove to be a shrewd piece of business.