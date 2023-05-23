Report: Tottenham now expected to try and sell 26-year-old this summer











There is now an expectation that Davinson Sanchez will leave Tottenham Hotspur this summer ahead of the final year of his contract with the club.

That is according to a report from Football London, which notes that the Colombian is keen to secure regular football.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It has been a really disappointing spell for Davinson Sanchez. There was real excitement when he arrived from Ajax in a club-record deal. Unfortunately, he has never quite been able to live up to expectations.

Expectation Tottenham will now sell Sanchez

Over the last couple of years, the 26-year-old has been closer to the periphery of the squad. And of course, there was that incident against Bournemouth when he was booed by his own supporters as he was substituted just over 20 minutes after coming on.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It looks set to be an incredibly busy summer at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. And one of the players who looks set to be on the move is Sanchez.

Football London reports that there is an expectation that Sanchez will seek regular minutes, and Tottenham will look to receive a fee for him before the last year of his deal.

It is hard to not feel that Tottenham would not benefit from as many changes as possible this summer. Unfortunately, they have been in decline for some time. And the whole club needs a reset.

Tottenham fans have been ready for the season’s conclusion for several weeks now – if not longer.

Of course, the next manager will surely want to have a say on the future of every player in the current squad. But you do get the sense that Sanchez would benefit from a fresh start.

Whoever comes in is going to need some time to turn Tottenham around. Along the way, there are going to be some bumps. And Sanchez is probably one of several players the supporters feel that they shown more than enough patience with.