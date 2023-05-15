Report: £32m player wants to know who Tottenham will appoint as manager before agreeing to sign this summer











Clément Lenglet wants to know who will be the next Tottenham Hotspur manager before deciding whether he wants to sign for the club permanently.

That is according to a report from Mundo Deportivo, which suggests that Spurs have already informed Barcelona that they would like to make the defender’s loan move permanent.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Clément Lenglet has been a decent signing for Tottenham. It seemed a little underwhelming when he arrived given some of the other names Spurs had been linked with last summer.

Lenglet waiting to see who Tottenham appoint as manager

But as a loan signing, you could argue that he has proved to be the club’s best addition from the most recent summer window. Unfortunately, the bar is not very high.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It seems that Tottenham are happy with Lenglet. Mundo Deportivo reports that they have told Barca that they would like to keep him.

The two clubs still need to agree a fee. The Catalan giants spent nearly £32 million to sign Lenglet. But obviously Spurs will feel confident of reaching an agreement given that he has been loaned out.

However, there is another hurdle to clear. Mundo Deportivo adds that Lenglet wants to know who will be Antonio Conte’s permanent successor before he gives a move the green light.

You can certainly understand Lenglet’s stance. When you look at someone like Destiny Udogie, you have to feel a degree of sympathy. The left-back signed when Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici were at the club. By the time he properly arrives, there will be a very different backroom team in place.

It is an extreme example. But Lenglet will not want to sign permanently only to find that the new manager does not fancy him.