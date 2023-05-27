Report: Tottenham could sell 'amazing' player for just £10m now











Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is reportedly a target for five Bundesliga clubs this summer, and Daniel Levy is ready to let him go for a very small fee.

Spurs are in a mess right now. They neither have a manager nor a sporting director in place, and it doesn’t look like they’ll be able to bring one in anytime soon.

That delays Tottenham‘s summer transfer plans, but Fussball Transfers reveal that Spurs have already placed a price tag on Tanganga after five clubs enquired about his availability.

Photo by James Baylis – AMA/Getty Images

Five clubs have enquired about signing Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga

Tottenham have a huge rebuild on their hands after they get a new manager and sporting director in, and that means they will have to let go of a few of their players.

Japhet Tanganga, who came through the ranks at Tottenham, is expected to be one of them, and the 24-year-old is attracting a lot of interest.

The report claims that five Bundesliga clubs – Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayer Leverkusen, Union Berlin, Stuttgart and Hamburger – have all made initial enquiries to sign the Englishman.

Tottenham have reportedly responded by saying Tanganga will cost a club somewhere between £10 million and £12 million in the upcoming summer transfer window.

A move to Germany, however, is only a secondary option for Tanganga, with the report claiming that a number of Premier League sides are interested in the ‘amazing‘ Tottenham defender’s services as well.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

TBR View:

Tanganga has had a really difficult campaign.

The Englishman has played just seven times this term – a total of 344 minutes. That is nowhere near enough for any player, and it’s no surprise that he could leave the club this summer.

Tanganga still has two years left on his contract at Tottenham. He’s still just 24 years old as well, and the fact that he can play anywhere across the backline makes him a very attractive option.

That makes us wonder why Spurs are ready to sell him for a fee as low as £10 million. They should be able to get more than that, especially from a Premier League club.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

